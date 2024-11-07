Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s FIRST LOOK posters unveiled; Karan Johar calls it ‘intense & passionate love story like no other’

Ananya Panday is currently on a roll. She has received a lot of love for her recent releases and has an exciting lineup ahead. Now, a new project starring the actress has been announced. Ananya has teamed up with Kill fame Lakshya for a romantic film titled Chand Mera Dil. Producer Karan Johar unveiled the first look posters and described the love story as ‘intense’ and ‘passionate.’

Today, November 7, 2024, Karan Johar took to Instagram to make the official announcement of his new movie, Chand Mera Dil. He shared four posters featuring the leads Ananya Panday and Lakshya. In the first poster, the duo gazed at the camera with their faces half covered by a sweater.

The second image showed them sitting together in a room. Ananya donned a desi look in a green kurta and silver jewelry. She also had a nose piercing. Lakshya leaned on Ananya’s shoulder and held her hand while she wore a huge smile.

Have a look at the post!

In the third poster, Ananya and Lakshya shared a romantic moment by the sea as they held hands. The last slide showed another happy moment between their characters.

In the caption, Karan Johar wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!!” He also revealed the tagline of the film, which is “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… (One has to go a little crazy in love).”

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis to showcase their excitement. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions. It is scheduled to release in theaters in 2025.

Yesterday, Karan teased the announcement of the film in an Instagram post. He said, “Love …. Pyar…. Ishq … Mohabbat… We @dharmamovies have always told love stories with passion and compassion…. We try and tell love stories that deeply resonate with an audience and also entertain them with music that is everlasting … After a while we are back with a love story with a young cast and we are over the ‘moon’….”

