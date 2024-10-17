Ananya Panday drops glimpses from her ‘walk on the wild side’; Shanaya Kapoor pulling her leg is every BFF ever

Ananya Panday often shares glimpses from her vacations on social media and serves major travel goals. The actress recently took a ‘walk on the wild side’ in Tanzania and gave a peek into her holiday. Shanaya Kapoor reacted to a picture of a monkey and said that Ananya looked cute. Her pulling Ananya’s leg is every BFF ever.

Today, October 17, 2024, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos from her time at the Ngorongoro Crater. The first slide was a cute selfie of Ananya in glasses with an elephant. Ananya posted videos of lions, elephants, ostriches, and other animals, as well as more selfies with them in the background. She also captured the sunset and some stunning views of the wildlife area.

Her sixth slide was a photograph of a monkey. In the comments section, Ananya’s close friend Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “U look so cute in the 6th slide anni.” Fans couldn’t stop laughing in the replies.

The caption of Ananya’s post read, “Took a walk on the wild side.”

Navya Nanda left a heart emoji in the comments, while Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, called her “My cutie.”

A fan exclaimed, “OMG. I can’t believe you visit my country Tanzania favorite person in my favorite country hakuna MATATA means no worries.” Another person complimented Ananya, saying, “She looks super cute in chasma,” while another wrote, “Ananya is so beautiful.” A netizen stated, “Love Ananya's love for nature and animals.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in the cyber-thriller movie CTRL. Prior to that, she starred in the comedy-drama series Call Me Bae. During the promotion of the series, the actress participated in a Q&A session that was shared on the Instagram handle of Prime Video India.

She was asked, “What is your most relatable moment from the show?” In response, she talked about her friendship with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya stated, “There’s so much, I think… her sisterhood. Bae also has two girl best friends, and I think just the friendship moments that we were sharing together were fun and relatable.”

