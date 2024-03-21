Ananya Panday gives shoutout to bestie Sara Ali Khan’s film Ae Watan Mere Watan; ‘When Usha meets Bae’

Today marks the eagerly anticipated release of Sara Ali Khan's latest film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. In this patriotic thriller, Sara embodies the persona of the valiant freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. As the film hit the OTT space, Sara received a heartfelt shoutout from her dear friend, Ananya Panday, who herself is poised for her web series debut with Call Me Bae. To commemorate their enduring friendship, the dynamic duo also shared a captivating picture together.

Ananya Panday urges audience to watch Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan

Earlier today, on March 21, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to treat her followers to a glimpse of her cherished moments with her bestie, Ananya Panday, captured during a recent event. Sara exuded elegance in a white saree, while Ananya radiated joy, sporting a pink top paired with shimmery black pants, perfectly complementing Sara's infectious smile. Sara playfully captioned the post, 'When Usha meets Bae,' alluding to their respective roles in their projects, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Call Me Bae.

In a delightful gesture, Ananya reshared Sara's story, encouraging her followers with the message, “Go watch my girlies movie now on @primevideoin ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’” accompanied by an Indian flag emoji, showcasing her support for Sara's latest venture.

About Ae Watan Mere Watan and Call Me Bae

Headlined by Sara Ali Khan, Ae Watan Mere Watan showcases a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari, with Emraan Hashmi making a special guest appearance. Directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, this film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the upcoming series Call Me Bae is under the directorial helm of Collin D’Cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday portraying the fashionista, the show stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae will also premiere soon on Amazon Prime Video.

