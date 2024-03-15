Yodha Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani-Raashii Khanna's action thriller

The much-anticipated Yodha has finally graced the silver screen today, featuring Sidharth Malhotra in a commanding and gritty role as he navigates through a high-stakes hijacking ordeal. Alongside him on this adrenaline-pumping journey are the talented actresses Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The trailer and music album of the film sparked immense excitement among viewers. As the audience rushed to morning shows, Twitter lit up with discussions, with people eagerly sharing their thoughts and opinions on this action-packed venture.

Netizens review Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani starrer Yodha

As Yodha made its grand debut in theaters today, March 15, enthusiastic netizens flooded Twitter to share their glowing reviews. Audiences are heaping praise on the captivating plotline, high-octane action sequences, and stellar performances by the cast: Sidharth Malhotra in the role of a valiant commando, Raashii Khanna as his love interest, and Disha Patani portraying an air hostess. Viewers are enthralled by the gripping narrative, labeling it as edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

Form your decision on whether to watch the movie by exploring these 10 tweets:

One person said, “#YodhaReview [ SUPERHIT ] Yodha has a strong thrill, tension and edge of the seat vibe with some awesome moments to cheer and clap. #SidharthMalhotra is sweet, charming and perfect in action. @SidMalhotra cheers. Iss picture ka hero main hu.”

A user wrote, “Finished watching #Yodha @SidMalhotra splendid Performance Sir…. Full Paisa wasool…kya twist & turn thaa, Maza a gaya Great work entire Team….. ##Bollywood #DishaPatani #bollywoodrelease.”

Another netizen stated, “#YodhaReview One Word: A Good Action Flick. (3.5/5) Yodha Is Not A Generic Bollywood Movie. It Has a Good Story and some Top Notch Action Scenes Which Pumps You From Inside. Performance Of The Main Cast Is Good. Especially @SidMalhotra.A Good Movie To Watch On Weekend.”

One person praised, “#YodhaReview It's so inspiring and perfect film-making in all aspects be it Details,filming,camera work, music and acting ! All are at their peaks! @SidMalhotra take a bow, Delhi Boy has delivered his career best performance in #Yodha #SidharthMalhotra.”

A post read, “OneWordReview… #YodhaReview - FANTASTIC Rating - (4 stars) #Yodha is a gripping actionpacked movie that delivers intense fight sequences and a compelling storyline. From start to finish, the film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its adrenaline-pumping action.”

One tweet said, “#YODHA : PHENOMENAL ACTION STUFF #SidharthMalhotra Will Provide Huge Level Of Action & Phenomenal Patriotic Performance #RaashiiKhanna & #DishaPatani impactful Role High Scale & Spectacular Direction By #PushkarOjha & #SagarAmbre Engaging Music & BGMs #YodhaReview: (4 stars).”

A person expressed, “Just watched fdfs of #Yodha what a power packed action. From start I was so mesmerized with the action sequences that didn't upload a video of the movie. Full on action and suspense especially the suspence during interval aah. Going to watch it again now #YodhaReview.”

Check out more reactions:

More about the movie Yodha

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, is directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Among the musical offerings, audiences have been treated to three distinct tracks. These include the soulful romantic melodies Zindagi Tere Naam and Tere Sang Ishq Hua. Additionally, there's Tiranga, a patriotic anthem sure to stir up strong emotions and invoke goosebumps in listeners.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, this film is currently screening in theaters.

