Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor’s pet dogs are besties just like their moms and these PICS are proof

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor have always served some serious friendship goals. These childhood besties are often spotted hanging out and partying together. Their pet dogs are BFFs just like their moms, and their latest pictures are proof. Fans couldn’t handle the cuteness and gushed over the photos.

Today, January 11, 2025, Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her recent dinner with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Pablo, Riot, and Sushi, their respective pet dogs, were seen playing and bonding with each other. Shanaya also posted some glimpses of the delicious dishes for dinner, including pasta. In one video, the dogs were seen clinging to Shanaya, while another clip showed her and Ananya playing with their furry friends.

Shanaya captioned the post, “sushi, riot & pablo! @suhanakhan2 @ananyapanday (red heart emoji).”

Have a look at the post!

In the comments section of the post, Ananya Panday said, “They’re better behaved than us atleast,” while Suhana Khan couldn’t stop laughing and stated, “Love it.” Khushi Kapoor exclaimed, “This is so cute.”

A user stated, “3 cutie dogs and their even cuter moms,” and another shared, “So Cute, Endearing & Adorable Pets!”

Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram Stories and posted a collage with the pictures of the dogs and their dinner. She captioned it, “Dinner @ mine.” Ananya added, “Babies and mommies meet @shanayakapoor02 & Pablo, @suhanakhan2 & Sushi, Me and Riot.” Check out her story!

On the work front, Ananya Panday is set to star in an untitled film on C. Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. It is set to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025. Suhana Khan is gearing up to start the shoot of King with her dad, Shah Rukh Khan, while Shanaya Kapoor will be making her debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

