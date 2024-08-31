Suhana Khan’s rumored beau Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda hyping ‘Beauty’ in golden saree is priceless

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with The Archies. She has been rumored to be dating her co-star Agastya Nanda for quite some time. The actress recently flaunted her look in a golden saree on social media, and Agastya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, hyping the ‘beauty’ was priceless.

Today, August 31, 2024, Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared a video where she was seen posing in a stunning golden saree. Suhana paired it with small earrings and a cute bindi. Her makeup was glamorous, while her hair was left flowing.

In the caption, Suhana wrote, “Still not over this Saree (yellow heart).”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda gushed over Suhana’s look in the comments section. She called her a “Beauty” and used a heart-eye emoji. The Archies star responded with a face blowing a kiss and smiling face with hearts emojis.

Karan Johar also appreciated Suhana, saying, “Gorgeous my darling.” Agastya’s sister Navya Nanda, as well as Suhana’s BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, left a like on the post.

Her fans were also in awe of her. One person said, “Too pretty,” while another exclaimed, “Wowza.” A user called her “Queen,” and a comment read, “You looking beautiful in saree.”

On the work front, Suhana Khan is next looking forward to her movie King. The action thriller will mark her first collaboration with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand.

Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly playing a negative role in the film. Pinkvilla exclusively informed the readers about Munjya actor Abhay Verma joining the cast of King.

The details about the shooting schedule were also revealed. A source close to the development stated, “While the script is locked, the makers have also identified the shooting locations in India and abroad. The production team is now on the final step to get the entire ensemble cast in place alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, as they are aiming to take the film on floors from November 2024.”

