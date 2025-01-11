Excited husband Sanjay Kapoor hoots and whistles from the audience as his wife Maheep Kapoor takes over ramp: WATCH

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor are an extremely cute couple. They never fail to showcase their support for each other. Recently, Sanjay proved that he is Maheep’s greatest cheerleader as she took over the ramp. A video of him excitedly hooting and whistling from the audience for his wife has gone viral on the internet.

On January 10, 2025, Maheep Kapoor was seen walking on the runway at an event in a black top paired with a bright silver skirt and jacket. Sanjay Kapoor, who sat amidst the audience, quickly got up and moved near the ramp to record his wife’s walk on the phone. He smiled and whistled for Maheep as she walked closer to him. Seeing her husband’s antics, Maheep hooted and waved at him.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, Maheep Kapoor showered her love on Sanjay Kapoor with red heart emojis. Netizens were also in awe of the couple’s affections for each other. One person said, “HaHa how sweet is that,” while another wrote, “So so sweet.” A user stated, “Men in love,” and another said, “Lucky couple.” Many users left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Talking about their work front, Sanjay Kapoor was seen in the movie Merry Christmas in 2024 alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Later, he starred in the mystery film Murder Mubarak.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor created headlines with her series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. Maheep, along with Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, has been a part of the first two seasons of the reality series. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi were the fresh additions this time.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

