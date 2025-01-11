Loveyapa Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor can’t wait to watch sis Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s film; don’t miss actress’ BF Shikhar Pahariya hyping his ‘Khushu’

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are currently preparing for the release of their movie Loveyapa. The trailer of the lead pair’s big screen debut was released recently. Khushi’s family members have showered a lot of love on it. Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she couldn’t wait to watch the film while her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya hyped his ‘Khushu.’

On January 10, 2025, soon after the trailer of Loveyapa was released across digital platforms, Janhvi Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories. She exclaimed, “Omg how fun and cute!!!!!!” Sharing her excitement for the Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan starrer, Janhvi added, “I can’t wait to watch this!!!!”

Janhvi’s beau Shikhar Pahariya also posted the trailer on his Stories. He was all heart for Khushi and said, “Wowwwwww my khushuuuuu! You are the best (red heart emoji).”

Have a look at their stories!

Khushi’s brother Arjun Kapoor reacted to the trailer by saying, “@khushikapoor Can’t wait for your loveyappa to unfold on the big screen (heart hands and heart-eye emojis).”

Shanaya Kapoor also showed her support by sharing the trailer and tagging her cousin Khushi. She used a nazar amulet and star emoji.

Check out their stories!

The 2-minute, 47-second trailer of Loveyapa shows Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s characters swapping their phones with each other. The chaos that follows promises to be hilarious and leave the audience in splits. Earlier, the first song titled Loveyapa Ho Gaya was also unveiled.

The cast also includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, the movie is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is slated to release in cinemas on February 7, 2025, during Valentine's week.

