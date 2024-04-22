Ananya Panday's dad Chunky Panday reacts to her rumored romance with Aditya Roy Kapur; 'I think it's fine'

There's quite a whirlwind of rumors surrounding Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's dating life. Time and again, the duo has raised eyebrows with their public appearances together. Several viral pictures and instances of social media PDA have fueled speculation that they might be in a romantic relationship.

Now, in a recent interview, Ananya Panday's dad, Chunky Panday, reacted to his daughter's rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Chunky Panday reacts to rumors of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Chunky Panday revealed he's a nervous father. He jokingly admitted feeling paranoid, but not for his daughters, if they ever had boyfriends. When the interviewer pointed out they already do, Chunky smiled and said, "I feel bad for them! I've spoiled them and pampered them so much, they'd expect the same from everyone else."

On being asked about his feelings regarding Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur and openly discussing it, Chunky Panday responded, "I think it's fine. She's 25, earning more money than me right now, and free to do what she wants. How dare i tell my 25-year-old daughter not to have a boyfriend?"

About Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

If the birdies are to be belived, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are reportedly in a romantic relationship. Recently on Valentine’s Day, Ananya Panday shared two pictures on her Instagram stories that had our attention. In the first picture that she posted, we could see the actress holding a red heart-shaped balloon while she sat in her car.

In the next picture, we could see her holding a bouquet of bright sunflowers. She posted this with a red heart emoji and a crying face emoji. Although she has not revealed who gave her these flowers but her fans think that these were from her rumored boyfriend Aditya roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday on the work front

The actress was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends was directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Apart from this Ananya Panday has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing a film with Akshay Kumar.

