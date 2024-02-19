Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur pose together; PICS from recent event go viral

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur may be trying hard to keep their affair a secret, but it looks like their spotting together has made it obvious to the fans that there is much more than friendship between them. The lovebirds are not only partying together but are also vacationing together. And now a couple of pictures of the rumored lovebirds have been going viral on social media which proves that they are spending quality time with each other amidst their hectic and busy schedules.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together

A couple of pictures from an event are going viral on social media. In these pictures, we can spot the rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. These two lovebirds can be seen in casual attires. The Malang star looks dapper in a plain grey tee over beige-colored cargo pants. While Ananya looked stylish in an oversized white and blue shirt that she wore over a white tee and completed her look with blue denim.

These pictures have been shared by the Instagram handle with the name India Signing Hands. By sharing these pictures, they have written ‘Had a delightful time chatting with #Bollywood stars @adityaroykapur and @ananyapanday at the premiere of 'Constellations' in #Mumbai. We discussed making theatre and entertainment inclusive for the #Deaf, as well as raising awareness about the #DeafCommunity and #indianSignLanguage. Their humility and sincerity truly touched us. Here's wishing them the best for their future endeavors!’

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s secret Valentine’s Day celebration

Recently on Valentine’s Day, Ananya Panday shared two pictures that had our attention. In the first picture that she posted, we could see the actress holding a red heart-shaped balloon while she sat in her car. In the next picture, we could see her holding a bouquet of bright sunflowers. She posted this with a red heart emoji and a crying face emoji. Although she has not revealed who gave her these flowers but her fans think that these were from her rumored boyfriend Aditya roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday talks about dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Talking to India Today in the recent past, Ananya Panday reacted to modern relationships amid the constant linkup rumors with The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She said, “I hate situations. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app, and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.”

Ananya Panday's work front

The actress was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The title of the film is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends was directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Apart from this Ananya Panday has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing a film with Akshay Kumar.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s work front

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma in important roles.

