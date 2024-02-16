Angad Bedi misses his dad as he represents Maharashtra in national level race; promises THIS to Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi is amongst the most popular actors in Bollywood. It was just last year that, in a historic moment, he made his international sports debut by winning the gold medal in the 400 meters race. He dedicated the medal to his late father and former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Taking a step ahead in his sports career, he also represented Maharashtra at the national level in Pune recently.

Angad Bedi pens heart-warming note after participating in race at Nationals in Pune

Today, on Feb 16, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a heart-warming video encapsulating adorable moments with his wife, Neha Dhupia and kids. In addition to this, the highlight of the video is the Soorma actor flaunting his jersey with Maharashtra at the back along with his glimpses from the big day as he participated in the 400 meters race at the Nationals. In the video, one can also hear his little kiddos cheering up their father as they say, ‘run dad run’ and proud wifey is also heard encouraging him.

While sharing the post, the delighted actor expressed his emotions in the caption as he wrote, “Huge honor this.. to represent Maharashtra in the nationals. @mirandabrinston thank you for making me believe that i was an able candidate. Yes best time was clocked.. but miles to go!!! We come back stronger and faster (accompanied by raised fist emoji) @prachishah11”

He further continues by writing, “To my family ..my wife and two most wonderful children..

Youll being there and seeing my journey from scratch to reach this level in a professional sport has been my biggest take away. Youll are my gold medal @nehadhupia I promise you this is just the beginning.. you and i together have the mamba mentality..we gotta do this for us..We gotta do this for kids..

We gottado this to inspire..To a lot more of heart burn..Endless training sessions..Through all the pain.. sweat..We will still show up!!!”

“I miss you dad.. wish you could see me on the track!! I know you there.. up there somewhere.. watching and smiling (accompanied by a red-heart and hug emoji)”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's share heartfelt post after participating at the Nationals

It is worth-mentioning that it was yesterday that Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi jointly made a collaborative post as they painted a picture of what the competitive day looked like. They wrote in the caption, “Might jus be the right day to talk about love … we spent our morning at the lovely Balewadi sports stadium in Pune … where Angad was running his 400 mts race at the national masters … it’s hard to define love but I think jus showing up comes close to defining it. Our babies showed up for their daddy and he showed up for what he loves. To say the competition was tough was an understatement, he may have not won a medal but did his personnel best time.”

“Just to see our babies , one of whom has just embarked on the journey of walking and talking and to hear him scream and cheer for his dad “run papa run”was greater than them saying I love you , today!

And the same way in one the videoes if you listen carefully , we have our coach @mirandabrinston one who has more medals than someone like me could even dream of … was screaming the exact same words,” read the caption further.

He concluded the post by writing, “My biggest take away from this morning apart from sportsmanship, healthy competition and the amazing track and field talent that exists in our country is that at the bottom of it all … it’s all and always about showing up for what you love and the ones you love.

We love you @angadbedi and will always be in your corner “goooooooo Anggaaaddddd goooooo “

On the acting front, he was last seen in the Telugu film, Hi Nanna, led by Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

