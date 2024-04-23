Mrunal Thakur elevates black shirt dress with a sequined Prada bag for a girl’s night out

Mrunal Thakur was spotted in a casually chic all-black look outside a Juhu restaurant, as she hopped into the car after a date with her besties. The Hi Nanna star wore a perennially stylish black belted shirt dress with a high-low hemline and rolled-up sleeves.

She paired her simple LBD with comfortable black mule loafers and a black sequined Prada Cleo shoulder bag. Keeping with the effortless attire, she had her hair in a half-up, half-down style. Her simple look was given a touch of luxury with the Prada It-bag.

This is the kind of styling we love, a touch of upscale glamour makes the basic monochrome ensemble refined and subtly sophisticated.

Mrunal Thakur shops on budget and refrains from splurging on extravagant fashion

Recently, Mrunal admitted in an interview that her personal wardrobe consists of affordable everyday styles. Hi Nanna’s leading lady claimed that the maximum money she spends on a top is Rs. 2000 and that too feels much. She shares that she doesn’t believe in splurging on branded fashion. But there is no denying that Mrunal has made a mark as a fashionista with her unique style choices. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She has recently bagged the title of ‘Most Stylish Trendsetter of the Year’ at this year’s Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Award. The Family Star actress humbly accepted the award presented by fashion maestro Manish Malhotra, giving credit of her style evolution to all the stylists and designers she has worked with.

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur’s personal style is all about comfort, classics and conscious choices

A little dive into her Instagram will tell you that black has repeatedly been her go-to choice for formal and informal occasions; whether she is accepting awards, posing for promotional shoots or hanging out with friends and family. While she has learned to experiment with fashion more as she grows as an artist, Mrunal has always emphasised on dressing for comfort.

In times when luxury buyers are restraining their wallet strings, popular high-end designer brands are catering to their client’s budgets by channelling their creativity towards affordable luxury products like bags, shoes, skincare and beauty. Mrunal Thakur in her simple shirt dress and blingy Prada is a lesson in reserved sophistication - a look that makes an impact with its refined simplicity and but doesn’t break the bank.

What are your thoughts on Mrunal’s minimal chic girl’s night look? And how do you like to pair your designer accessories with wardrobe staples? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur embraces the power of pink with pretty corset but her overall outfit is missing something