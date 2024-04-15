Supriya Shukla relives heartfelt moment with Mrunal Thakur and Sriti Jha on Kumkum Bhagya's 10th anniversary

Supriya Raina Shukla, who played the role of Pragya’s mother, has shared a heartwarming picture with Sriti Jha and Mrunal Thakur as Kumkum Bhagya completes 10 years.

By Sonali Lambiwala
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  03:22 PM IST |  656
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram handle
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram handle

In the world of Indian television, a few TV series have captured the hearts and minds like Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kumkum Bhagya, which has crossed a significant milestone by completing 10 years. 

The show featured famous personalities in the television industry such as Sriti Jha, Mrunal Thakur, Shabir Ahluwalia, and Arjit Taneja. To celebrate this occasion, Supriya Raina Shukla, who played the role of Pragya’s mother, shared a heartwarming picture with Sriti and Mrunal.

Sriti Jha and Supriya Raina Shukla’s heartfelt gratitude

Sriti Jha took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartfelt picture featuring herself and Mrunal Thakur, showcasing their strong bond. Expressing her gratitude, Supriya wrote, “10 years to this wonderful show…Kumkum Bhagya…Thank you to all who made this journey beautiful. Keep going KKB. Thank you for loving us so much.” She used the popular song from the show, Shafqat Amanat Ali’s Allah Waariyan, in the background. 

Bonding beyond the screen: Cast reunions and friendship

The cast of Kumkum Bhagya has changed after the generational leap. Ever since its beginning, Kumkum Bhagya has been loved by fans. Its success even led to a spin-off called Kundali Bhagya. Both shows are always in the top five on the TRP list and have garnered immense love and praise from the audience.

Image: Sriti Jha

About Kumkum Bhagya’s cast current projects

While Mrunal Thakur has become a well-known personality in Bollywood because of her roles in movies like Sita Raman, Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, Pippa, and more, let's not forget that Mrunal gained fame by appearing in Kumkum Bhagya, a show loved by many. The Kumkum Bhagya cast still stays in touch with each other and often spend quality time together. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja continue to entertain the audience with their new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Shabir Ahluwalia is currently a part of the TV series Radha Mohan.

More about Kumkum Bhagya 

Kumkum Bhagya started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia playing the lead roles for years. After a generational leap, they left the show, making way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul to take over the lead roles as Prachi and Ranbir. 

The show has once again taken a generational leap, and now Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have joined the cast in lead roles. However, Mugdha and Krishna are still a part of the cast.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta's funny coffee moment with wife Jankee Parekh Mehta makes fans say, ‘Kahani ghar ghar ki’

Credits: Instagram
Latest Articles