Mrunal Thakur’s wardrobe is like a treasure chest full of stylish outfits that are often an aesthetic on their own. This is why she constantly serves head-turning looks with the most unexpected and unique outfit choices. Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, Mrunal recently wore a pink and dark blue ensemble as she attended Vidya Balan’s film Do Aur Do Pyaar’s screening. But we don’t think this was a great pick for the event..

Mrunal Thakur donned a pretty pink embroidered corset:

The Pippa actress’ outfit featured a pretty pink corset with intricately embroidered sheer details at the chest that give the outfit a little push. The fitted and structured corset also accentuated Mrunal Thakur’s enviable curves. We also loved the unique mixture of lavender and pink hues. It looked great with the Family Star actress' complexion.

However, let’s be honest, the best part about this corset has got to be its versatility. Whether you're headed to a brunch with the girls, a star-studded party, or date night with boo, this classy piece can be styled up and down for every occasion. This corset would be a great addition to every modern fashionista’s summer wardrobe. Especially if you aren’t quite ready to let go of Barbiecore, just yet.

Mrunal Thakur’s overall outfit lacked panache and sass:

Thakur further paired this corset with ankle-length dark blue denim jeans with a comfortable straight fitting and slightly flared edges. While these jeans elongated her legs, they didn’t exactly work with her corset. The fitted silhouette of the corset and the jeans created a weird clash that made the outfit look mismatched. The whole look was very underwhelming given the star-studded vibe of the event, and frankly, we expected more from this fashion icon.

Mrunal finished the look with silver heels and minimalistic accessories which were gorgeous pieces on their own but, they ended up looking a little out of place in terms of this look. To be honest, the whole ensemble looked like it was put together at the last minute and therefore, it seems to be missing a finishing touch that could perhaps, bring the whole look together. In addition to that, the outfit also lacked the bling factor that could elevate the look. Alas, even the curly hairstyle, natural-looking makeup look, and the Barbiecore touch that her corset and the matching crossbody bag gave the outfit couldn’t be its saving grace, this time.

While the diva usually knows how to save her outfits with her charm and confidence, this ensemble definitely missed the mark for us, but, do you agree with our thoughts on this one?

What did you think of Mrunal Thakur’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us on this look.

