Anil Kapoor recalls how wife Sunita paid his bills during financial struggle: 'She stepped forward to share the load'

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. The Fighter actor often shares pictures and videos to update his fans about his personal life. During a recent interview, the veteran actor shared how his wife supported him during his financial struggle and helped him pay his bills.

Anil Kapoor opens up on how wife Sunita Kapoor

At a recent event in the city, Anil Kapoor and his daughter-actress Sonam Kapoor engaged with various media questions. During the interaction, Mr India actor shared how his wife Sunita Kapoor supported and helped him pay his bills during his financial struggle.

The actor said, “In my life, when I first met Sunita 50 years ago… When I met her, obviously, I was not doing very well financially. She would take care of a lot of things, and that’s how we shared the load. She stepped forward to share the load where money was concerned. It’s not only about doing household jobs."

He also added that there were times when he couldn’t afford certain things, but he didn’t have to tell her but she would automatically know that.

The veteran actor further added, "Sometimes we’d go to a normal restaurant, sometimes we’d go to a slightly better restaurant when we were dating each other. Automatically, she knows that of course I don’t have the money to pay the bill. So, she quickly slips some money out of her bag, and before I can come to know, she’s already paid the bill.”

When Sonam teased her father by saying that her mother still pays the bills, the 67-year-old actor reacted and said that she was taking revenge and also added that partners should share each other's load in a relationship without making it obvious.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor tied the knot on May 19, 1984. They have two daughters - Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and one son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor's work front

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial was released in January 2024 and also featured Deepika Padukone, hrithik Roshan, and Karan Singh Grover.

