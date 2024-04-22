EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor to lock horns with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Bhushan Kumar are reuniting on De De Pyaar 2. We also reported that the film will take off from the point where De De Pyaar De ended, and the sequel will chronicle comic events in the family of Rakul Preet Singh arising out of the relationship between a 50-something Ashish and a 20-something Ayesha. While the Anshul Sharma directed film is ready to go on floors in June 2024 in London, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on the casting of De De Pyaar De 2.

It's Ajay Devgn v/s Anil Kapoor in De De Pyaar De 2

According to sources close to the development, Luv Ranjan, and his team have roped in Anil Kapoor to play a key role in De De Pyaar De 2. "Anil was bowled over by the concept of DDPD 2 and it was an instant yes from him. The humor quotient in De De Pyaar De 2 is said to be a level above the prequel, with an interesting dynamic between Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor," revealed a source.

The source further shares, "The tussle between Kapoor's character and Ajay Devgn is the standout feature of De De Pyaar De 2. It’s a dynamic that got both excited as they have never shared an on-screen equation like this before. The sequel follows Ajay and Rakul's comedic escapades as they strive to win over Rakul’s family." Buzz is rife that Kapoor may portray father of Rakul's character in the sequel.

De De Pyaar De 2 is set to release on May 1, 2025

DDPD 2 is written by Luv Ranjan with Tarun Jain. De De Pyaar De 2 will be shot from June in London and is all set to be a May 1, 2025 release. Apart from the trio of Ajay, Rakul and Anil, many other interesting actors will come on board the ensemble of this romantic comedy. The film will be directed by Anushul Sharma and is among the most awaited films of 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

