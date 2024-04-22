7 Best Madhuri Dixit movies that capture her talent and versatility

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the leading ladies of Hindi cinema, having appeared in numerous films throughout her career. Since making her debut in 1984 with Abodh, Madhuri Dixit's movies have time and again received immense critical acclaim and commercial success.

The actress has been appreciated for her talent, beauty, and dancing skills, which she has showcased brilliantly in her diverse filmography. She has also received prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2008, for her contribution to the field. Here is a list of some of the best Madhuri Dixit movies that are worth your time and attention.

7 Best Madhuri Dixit movies to captivate you:



1. Devdas (2002)

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Musical

Romance/Drama/Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

In the period film Devdas, the story revolves around Devdas Mukherjee, who wants to marry the one he loves, Paro. When his family does not approve of their union, he gets addicted to alcohol. He meets a courtesan, Chandramukhi, and seeks comfort from her. One of the renowned Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit movies, this film was screened at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)

Running Time: 2 hours 55 mins

2 hours 55 mins IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: KS Adhiyaman

KS Adhiyaman Writer: KS Adhiyaman, Reema Rakesh Nath

KS Adhiyaman, Reema Rakesh Nath Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam is about the married couple, Gopal and Radha, who are very happy before the latter begins obsessing over her friend Suraj’s career. Gopal becomes jealous, starting to think that Radha is cheating on him, which creates a lot of misunderstandings and fights.

3. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Running Time: 3 hours

3 hours IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Musical

Romance/Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra

Aditya Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra Year of release: 1997

1997 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Among the famous Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies is Dil To Pagal Hai, which follows the story of three members of a dance troupe who get involved in a love triangle. Nisha is secretly in love with Rahul, who gets attracted to Pooja. But Pooja has her own connection with her childhood best friend, Ajay.

4. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins

3 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1994

1994 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5

In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Prem and Nisha’s banter during the wedding of their siblings leads to a heartwarming love story. However, when Nisha’s sister dies, they decide to sacrifice their love. HAHK’s charm remains evergreen, making it one of the best Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies.

Advertisement

5. Khal Nayak (1993)

Running Time: 2 hours 52 mins

2 hours 52 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai Writer: Subhash Ghai, Ram Kelkar, Kamlesh Pandey

Subhash Ghai, Ram Kelkar, Kamlesh Pandey Year of release: 1993

1993 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5

Among Madhuri Dixit’s best movies is Khal Nayak, in which gangster Ballu is arrested by Inspector Ram. However, the criminal’s escape destroys Ram’s reputation. Then, Ram’s cop girlfriend, Ganga, goes undercover to capture Ballu, who can’t help but fall in love with her.

6. Beta (1992)

Running Time: 2 hours 36 mins

2 hours 36 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Writer: Gyandev Agnihotri, Rajeev Kaul, Praful Parekh, Kamlesh Pandey, Naushir Khatau

Gyandev Agnihotri, Rajeev Kaul, Praful Parekh, Kamlesh Pandey, Naushir Khatau Year of release: 1992

1992 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A gem among the many Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit movies is Beta. In the film, Raju is brainwashed by his stepmother, who pretends to love him only to ultimately gain his wealth. When Raju marries the intelligent Saraswati, she discovers his mother’s truth. Madhuri’s song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from this movie gave her the name Dhak Dhak girl.

7. Tezaab (1988)

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

2 hours 39 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Romance

Action/Romance Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday Director: N. Chandra

N. Chandra Writer: N. Chandra, Kamlesh Pandey

N. Chandra, Kamlesh Pandey Year of release: 1988

1988 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Tezaab, an old Madhuri Dixit movie, Mahesh’s life takes a turn when his parents are killed in a bank robbery. He gets imprisoned while his love, Mohini, is trapped with her father who makes her dance for money.

Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit’s recent movies include Kalank (2019) and Maja Ma (2022). She has an exciting lineup of films in the future. While fans look forward to her upcoming projects, they can enjoy the above cinematic gems in Madhuri’s career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TOP 6 ways to find out if your love story is just like Arjun Kapoor's Krish and Alia Bhatt's Ananya from 2 States