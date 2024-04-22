7 Best Madhuri Dixit movies that capture her talent and versatility
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Madhuri Dixit movies that promise to entertain you with their powerful stories and her stunning performances.
Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the leading ladies of Hindi cinema, having appeared in numerous films throughout her career. Since making her debut in 1984 with Abodh, Madhuri Dixit's movies have time and again received immense critical acclaim and commercial success.
The actress has been appreciated for her talent, beauty, and dancing skills, which she has showcased brilliantly in her diverse filmography. She has also received prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2008, for her contribution to the field. Here is a list of some of the best Madhuri Dixit movies that are worth your time and attention.
7 Best Madhuri Dixit movies to captivate you:
1. Devdas (2002)
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Year of release: 2002
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
In the period film Devdas, the story revolves around Devdas Mukherjee, who wants to marry the one he loves, Paro. When his family does not approve of their union, he gets addicted to alcohol. He meets a courtesan, Chandramukhi, and seeks comfort from her. One of the renowned Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit movies, this film was screened at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.
2. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)
- Running Time: 2 hours 55 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Director: KS Adhiyaman
- Writer: KS Adhiyaman, Reema Rakesh Nath
- Year of release: 2002
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam is about the married couple, Gopal and Radha, who are very happy before the latter begins obsessing over her friend Suraj’s career. Gopal becomes jealous, starting to think that Radha is cheating on him, which creates a lot of misunderstandings and fights.
3. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
- Running Time: 3 hours
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Writer: Aditya Chopra, Tanuja Chandra, Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra
- Year of release: 1997
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Among the famous Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies is Dil To Pagal Hai, which follows the story of three members of a dance troupe who get involved in a love triangle. Nisha is secretly in love with Rahul, who gets attracted to Pooja. But Pooja has her own connection with her childhood best friend, Ajay.
4. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)
- Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo
- Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Year of release: 1994
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5
In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Prem and Nisha’s banter during the wedding of their siblings leads to a heartwarming love story. However, when Nisha’s sister dies, they decide to sacrifice their love. HAHK’s charm remains evergreen, making it one of the best Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies.
5. Khal Nayak (1993)
- Running Time: 2 hours 52 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher
- Director: Subhash Ghai
- Writer: Subhash Ghai, Ram Kelkar, Kamlesh Pandey
- Year of release: 1993
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5
Among Madhuri Dixit’s best movies is Khal Nayak, in which gangster Ballu is arrested by Inspector Ram. However, the criminal’s escape destroys Ram’s reputation. Then, Ram’s cop girlfriend, Ganga, goes undercover to capture Ballu, who can’t help but fall in love with her.
6. Beta (1992)
- Running Time: 2 hours 36 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher
- Director: Indra Kumar
- Writer: Gyandev Agnihotri, Rajeev Kaul, Praful Parekh, Kamlesh Pandey, Naushir Khatau
- Year of release: 1992
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
A gem among the many Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit movies is Beta. In the film, Raju is brainwashed by his stepmother, who pretends to love him only to ultimately gain his wealth. When Raju marries the intelligent Saraswati, she discovers his mother’s truth. Madhuri’s song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from this movie gave her the name Dhak Dhak girl.
7. Tezaab (1988)
- Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday
- Director: N. Chandra
- Writer: N. Chandra, Kamlesh Pandey
- Year of release: 1988
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Tezaab, an old Madhuri Dixit movie, Mahesh’s life takes a turn when his parents are killed in a bank robbery. He gets imprisoned while his love, Mohini, is trapped with her father who makes her dance for money.
Madhuri Dixit’s recent movies include Kalank (2019) and Maja Ma (2022). She has an exciting lineup of films in the future. While fans look forward to her upcoming projects, they can enjoy the above cinematic gems in Madhuri’s career.
ALSO READ: TOP 6 ways to find out if your love story is just like Arjun Kapoor's Krish and Alia Bhatt's Ananya from 2 States