What to watch this weekend: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila

An exciting list of movies is all set to release this weekend. It is a mix of comedy, drama, thriller, action, biography, and more. From Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's much-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited Amar Singh Chamkila, Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies for you to binge-watch this weekend.

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Release Date: April 11

April 11 Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Anil Dhawan, Jugal Hansraj

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Anil Dhawan, Jugal Hansraj Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Action, Comedy, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

The much-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is releasing in theaters on April 11. The trailer takes us into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Apart from action stunts, the film is blended with wit, face-offs, humor, and drama adding to the anticipation.

2. Maidaan

Release Date: April 10

April 10 Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Paul Spurrier, Baharul Islam, Richard Bhakti Klein, Alfredo Tavares, Max Mattern

Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Paul Spurrier, Baharul Islam, Richard Bhakti Klein, Alfredo Tavares, Max Mattern Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Amit Ravindernath Sharma Genre: Drama, Biography, History

Drama, Biography, History Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Another exciting April release is Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Maidaan, a sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, has Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim known as the architect of modern Indian football. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962.

3. Amar Singh Chamkila

Release Date: April 12

April 12 Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh

Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Genre: Drama, Musical

Drama, Musical Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Amar Singh Chamkila starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will be released on Netflix on April 12. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The movie is all about a humble singer's brash lyrics that ignited fame and outrage in Punjab as he faced increasing success and brutal criticism before his impending death. Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot in the biopic based on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit who plays the titular role.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan to Amar Singh Chamkila: 10 movies releasing in theaters and OTTs in April 2024