Animal: Ranbir Kapoor starrer was 'made with the idea of entertaining cine-goers', says Siddhant Karnick

Ranbir Kapoor starrer action crime film Animal has turned out to be a major commercial success. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has also faced criticism for its certain scenes and dialogues. Recently, Siddhant Karnick, who plays an important supporting role in the film, has come up in its defense. He said that Animal is meant for entertainment. Let's find out what exactly he said.

Siddhant Karnick on Animal

In an interview with Mid Day, Siddhant Karnick defended his recent film Animal. Karnick, who plays the role of Varun Pratap Malhotra, said: “More than that, I feel the film has put across a dark character in a very stylised format. In no way are we indicating that there is glory in being a dark character, nor are we suggesting that people should be like Ranvijay. Since Animal is a stylised film, all traits including the darkness of the protagonist are stylised in keeping with the treatment of the narrative.”

He further said that all the characters in the film are fictional and it was meant for entertainment. "What Ranbir essays as Ranvijay or what I play as Varun are just fictional, in a film made with the idea of entertaining cine-goers", he added.

Siddhant Karnick says he has become a Ranbir Kapoor fan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karnick said that he has become a Ranbir Kapoor fan. He said that after working with Kapoor in Animal, he was impressed by the latter's professionalism. Karnick asserted, “Mai fida hogaya unki professionalism pe (I am a fan of his professionalism).”

In the film, Siddhant plays the role of Ranbir's character Ranvijay's brother-in-law. After its success, Karnick said that he is being called 'the jijaji one should never have' by fans. Fans also said that they hated his character which he takes as a compliment.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others. The film was released on December 1 with Sam Bahadur and turned out to be a massive box-office success. A sequel titled Animal Park has been in talks.

