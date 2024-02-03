Animal: Rashmika Mandanna anticipated film would spark 'mixed conversations'; says 'I'm really happy about it'

Rashmika Mandanna finds herself at the pinnacle of her career, with her film Animal emerging as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films to date. Beyond just box office success, the movie's content has sparked widespread discussions, becoming a focal point in recent times. While many loved the film, a segment of the audience criticized it for its portrayal of violence and treatment towards women, with several celebrities voicing their concerns.

In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna reveals that the team was well-prepared for this mixed conversation.

Rashmika Mandanna is pleased that Animal is sparking diverse conversations

In a recent conversation, Rashmika Mandanna shared insights into the reception of Animal and expressed that the team anticipated a variety of reactions. She stated, "We always knew that it would have mixed conversations, and honestly, I’m really happy about it because everyone’s opinion and perspectives are different."

Emphasizing the diversity of thoughts, she added, "You can’t tell everyone to think the same thing or expect everyone to think something in a certain way. People have their own opinions." Expressing her satisfaction with the varied discussions spurred by the film, she further stated, "And I'm really glad that a film like Animal had different sorts of conversations happening. I was really happy about it, and I'm sure the team was also. You are not everyone’s cup of tea as an actor, but it’s always interesting to know what kind of tea they prefer."

In the film, Mandanna's character, Geetanjali, is portrayed as headstrong, a quality that might be emotionally taxing for an actor. However, Mandanna chooses to view it differently, stating that she wouldn't describe it as emotionally draining but rather as emotionally uplifting.

She finds it intriguing to embody a female character with strong opinions, someone who is authentic and true to herself. Mandanna appreciates the rarity of getting the opportunity to play such nuanced roles and expresses excitement and gratitude towards the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for crafting the scenes, visualizing them, and enabling her to bring the character to life in the way she did.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Riding high on the success of her recent film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga renowned for Kabir Singh, Mandanna shared the screen with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

Looking to the future, Mandanna is set to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, a historical drama centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Mandanna portrays Yesubai Bhonsale. Neil Chandramohan Bhoopalam will portray the character of a Mughal prince in the film. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also delves into the significant character of Aurangzeb.

She is also gearing up to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the action-packed saga Pushpa: The Rise from 2021. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast with Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others in pivotal roles, the film is scheduled for an Independence Day release, promising an exhilarating continuation.

Expanding her cinematic repertoire further, the actress is set to grace the screen in Rahul Ravindran's upcoming venture, The Girlfriend, where she shares the limelight with Dheekshith Shetty in a significant role.

