Animal: Sanjay Gupta talks about Ranbir Kapoor starrer having ‘exact same sequences’ as his film Zinda

Indian filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has been associated with the industry since he started his career in 1994 with the film Aatish featuring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt. In a chat, he gave his expert opinion on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and spoke about his upcoming movie which has scenes inspired by the action-drama film. Read on!

Sanjay Gupta opines Animal has similar sequences as his 2006 film Zinda

Sanjay Gupta is known for directing films like Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, and Mumbai Saga, among others. During a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, the filmmaker spoke in favor of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He also opined that in the movie, there were sequences that were very similar to his 2006 film Zinda, starring Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. “There are sequences in Animal which we have shot in Zinda, almost 20 years ago in 2004. The exact same sequences, with the hammer and 30 people fighting,” he said.

Sanjay Gupta thinks Javed Akhtar’s criticism of Animal isn’t wholly justified

While in the same chat, he also addressed the comments Javed Akhtar made on the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-backed film. According to Gupta, the veteran screenwriter is not accepting that society has already changed. “We are not the same people we were 10 years ago. We don’t have the same compassion. We don’t have the same patience. Look at how we are being manipulated, look at how the media is being manipulated. We will not go back to normal so I don’t think it is right to blame the film for the society and vice versa,” Sanjay said adding that Akhtar is still looking at the world through “rose-tinted glasses.”

Sanjay Gupta says Animal has made many people uncomfortable

Further on, the Jazbaa director divulged that with Animal, director Sandeep has completely disrupted the wagon and made a lot of people very uncomfortable. “We are the land of the Kamasutra and Khajuraho and we will not talk about sex education. We are an inherently hypocritical race,” he said.

He also sided with Anurag Kashyap, who spoke in favor of the film on the public platform. Gupta said that Anurag is defending Vanga and he is very right. “He is saying criticize the film, not the filmmaker. In Animal, people have a problem with Sandeep Vanga,” he opined. Speaking further, he also recalled his chat with filmmakers Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane. According to him, Animal has changed the film industry. “Animal is all anyone can talk about right now. Now life is pre and post-Animal,” he said adding that his upcoming script has a shadow of Animal and he thinks “What would Vanga do in a particular scene.”

What Javed Akhtar opined about Animal

The senior lyricist was at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival when he criticized Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Akhtar said that it’s dangerous that such films are emerging as blockbuster hits. He was quoted as saying, “Agar koi film jisme ek aadmi ek aurat se kahe 'tu mere joote chaat', agar ek aadmi kahe 'iss aurat ko thappad maar dene mein kya kharaabi hai?' wo picture superhit ho to badi khatarnaak baat hai. (If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous).”

