Animal team on Kiran Rao’s clarification of Sandeep Reddy Vanga making an assumption; 'It’s a fact reported'

Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has released, the audiences have been divided into two parts. One half, cannot stop criticizing the film, and the other half who are going gaga over the Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer. Several BTown personalities have come ahead and spoken against the film and one of them was Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao. After which, in a recent interview, the filmmaker clarified that she never took the names of any films. But now, the Animal team has reacted to this on their official X handle.

Team Animal’s response to Kiran Rao

Taking to their X handle, the official handle of Animal with the name ‘Animal The Film’ shared the link to a renowned entertainment site that carried Kiran Rao’s statement. Further, they wrote, “We neither our Director Mr @imvangasandeep are making any assumptions Miss @ikiranrao! It’s a fact reported by a very big media channel.”

Check it out:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s response to Kiran Rao’s statement about misogyny in Indian films

In an old interview, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao spoke about misogyny in Indian movies and allegedly spoke about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. Later in a chat with Dainik Bhaskar, the Animal director said that as an ex-wife of a superstar, Kiran Rao is saying that Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny. Defending his films, he further asserted that she should look at Aamir Khan’s films that have songs like Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai.

Advertisement

“I want to tell that woman; ‘Go and ask Aamir Khan about the song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai, what was that? Then come back to me’. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?” Vanga quipped.

Kiran Rao’s clarification

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s response, Kiran Rao in a chat with Quint clarified her statement. The filmmaker said that she has not commented on Sandeep’s films because she has not seen them. She further said that she has often spoken on misogyny and the representation of women in films on multiple occasions. “I have talked about it on various platforms and at various times but I have never taken the name of any film. Because it’s not really about the specific film, it’s about the issues and I will continue to speak on these issues. So, why Mr. Vanga has assumed that I was talking about his film, you will have to ask him because I haven’t seen his film. I have never commented or taken the name of any of his films,” Rao stated.

Kiran Rao says Sandeep Reddy Vanga should talk to Aamir Khan man-to-man

The Laapataa Ladies director further opined that she was speaking about misogyny in general and will continue to do so. She went back in time and recalled how Aamir Khan apologized for the song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai that Sandeep Reddy Vanga pointed out.

Praising the 3 Idiots actor, she said, “Actually, Aamir is one of the few people I know who apologized for specifically the song that Mr. Vanga was talking about which is Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai and other such films. There are very few people who would look at their body of work and apologize for something that they did they think is problematic in retrospect.”

Rao added, “So, I think he is one of those people who have stepped up and taken responsibility as a creative person, as a person speaking to a mass audience for his work and that’s really laudable.” In the same chat, Rao declared that if Sandeep has something to tell Aamir he should tell him man-to-man. “I am not responsible for Aamir’s work or Aamir Khan. So, I wish Mr. Vanga would address his questions directly to Mr. Khan,” she clarified.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan; Animal director reveals what he told superstar