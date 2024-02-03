Kiran Rao on her bond with Aamir Khan and his family; says she hangs out with his first wife Reena Dutta

Ira Khan recently married Nupur Shikhare, and Aamir Khan and his entire family were present for the wedding festivities. Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir’s ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao also attended Ira and Nupur’s wedding, and partook in the festivities with great enthusiasm. Now, in a recent interview, Kiran talked about her bond with Aamir and his family. She also revealed that she hangs out with Reena Dutta independently of Aamir too!

Kiran Rao on her bond with Aamir Khan, his family and Reena Dutta

In a recent conversation with The Week, Kiran Rao talked about her close bond with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and others. She said that it comes very naturally to them as people to be ‘inclusive’. She said that her family was also at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding, and it’s something they didn’t have to think about. “We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together,” said Kiran Rao.

Kiran Rao reveals she lives in the same housing society as Aamir Khan’s family

She further added that they all live in the same housing society. While her mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena Dutta lives next door, while Aamir’s cousin Nuzhat Khan also lives nearby. Her sisters-in-law also live upstairs. Kiran said that it is because they genuinely like each other as human beings. She also mentioned that she hangs out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir too. “These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family,” she added.

Kiran Rao further explained that if one doesn’t have a familial bond at the end of a marriage, then it’s something they are losing out on.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta and he has two kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan - with her. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage. Aamir later married Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2021, after 15 years of marriage.

