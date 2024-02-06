Sandeep Reddy Vanga recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan; Animal director reveals what he told superstar

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the man of the hour after the box-office success of his recently released film Animal. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others has hit differently and has become the talk of the town. Despite facing certain criticisms, the film has managed to find a fan base of its own and they cannot wait for the filmmaker to make more films. Well, Sandeep has spoken about wanting to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan earlier but in a recent interview, he opened up about their first meet.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt great on meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

Talking to Siddharth Kannan Sandeep Reddy Vanga once again expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan. He said that he definitely wants to work with the Dunki actor if he gets a chance. When asked what he said to SRK when he first met him, the filmmaker quipped, “It was great seeing you sir. Pehli baar dekh raha hu. Parde pe dekha tha. Live pehli baar dekh raha hu. Yehi bolunga na? Yehi bola tha (“It was great seeing you, sir. I am seeing [you] for the first time. I had seen [you] on the screen. I am seeing [you] live for the first time. This is what I will say, no? This is what [I] said.)"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had earlier revealed that he had met Shah Rukh Khan recently. He did not discuss anything in length but he told the star, “I am a big fan.” When asked what kind of film does he wish to make with the superstar? The filmmaker replied, “I don’t know what kind of film I would make, but I definitely wish to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan.”

In an interesting turn of events, during the same interview the director revealed that after helming intense films like Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep hopes to direct a comedy film one day. He said, “I have a comedy script but I don’t know when I will do it. Therprernae is a thought, it’s not a family comedy but again, I can’t tell you the exact subject.”

