Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to have Griha Pravesh ceremony with Vamika and Akaay for their new home in Alibaug? Recent videos suggest so

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in India. The couple returned after a long tour in Australia for the cricketer. Anushka and Virat have been spotted traveling between Mumbai and Alibaug for the past few days. Now, from recent videos, it looks like the couple is set to have a Griha Pravesh ceremony with their kids, Vamika and Akaay, for their new home in Alibaug.

Today, January 15, 2025, the paparazzi shared a video in which men could be seen loading the ferry to Alibaug with bags containing pooja essentials. Another video showed a priest sitting in the ferry. The preparation is reportedly for the Griha Pravesh ceremony that will be held by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for their new house in Alibaug.

On January 12, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted taking a ride to Alibaug together. They even waved and smiled at the cameras before their departure. The next day, the actress returned to Mumbai early in the morning and was snapped at the Gateway of India.

She interacted with the paps as she warned them of a bus that was coming closer, saying, “Guys, bus aa raha hai (bus is coming).” Anushka returned to Alibaug later in the day. Virat was also spotted traveling to and from Alibaug yesterday.

Virat Kohli was playing in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia till a while ago. He was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma, and his kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. Anushka was spotted cheering for him and team India in the stands during multiple matches.

The lovely couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in Australia on December 11, 2024. They later rang in the new year with their friends in style.

