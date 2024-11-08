Virat Kohli enjoys ‘most chilled-out’ birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids Vamika and Akaay; says it was for his daughter

Virat Kohli never fails to spend quality time with his wife Anushka Sharma and their kids, Vamika and Akaay, even amid his busy schedule. The cricketer celebrated his 36th birthday on November 5, 2024, with his family. Virat recently called it his ‘most chilled-out’ birthday and also shared that it was for his daughter.

Virat Kohli recently graced an event for HSBC in Mumbai. During a conversation at the event, he was asked if it was another year wiser for him as he turned a year older. In response, Virat stated, “Wiser toh pata nahi (I don’t know about wiser), older for sure.”

Talking about his lowkey celebrations with wife Anushka Sharma and their kids, Virat shared, “But probably the most chilled-out birthday I have had in all these years just with Anushka and our two kids at home. Just very relaxed.” He also added that the birthday was mainly for his little girl, saying, “And basically, the birthday was for my daughter; it happens so when you have kids.”

On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma made a special post on Instagram. She posted a photograph of her husband carrying Vamika and Akaay in his arms. It was the first picture that Anushka shared of her son, even though the kids’ faces were hidden with heart emojis. The actress captioned it with a red heart and a nazar amulet emoji.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, and more left a like on the post. Fans also showered a lot of love on the family and conveyed their birthday wishes to Virat. Check it out!

Earlier, on Anushka’s birthday in May, Virat shared stunning pictures of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress and some of their memorable moments together on Instagram. In the caption, he expressed her significance in his life. Virat said, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.”

