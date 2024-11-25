Did you know Virat Kohli requested former coach Ravi Shastri to bring then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma for Australia Tour in 2015?

Virat Kohli and team India secured a commanding victory over Australia in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The cricketer hit a century in the second innings of the match and sent out flying kisses to wife Anushka Sharma in the stands. Former coach Ravi Shastri recently recalled a similar incident from the Australia Tour in 2015 and revealed that Virat had requested him to bring his then-girlfriend Anushka along.

In a chat with Fox Cricket, Ravi Shastri shared an anecdote from when he was a coach in 2015. He said that Virat Kohli was dating Anushka Sharma at that time.

Remembering the cricketer’s request to bring the actress on the Australia Tour, Shastri shared, “He came and he said, ‘Only wives are allowed. Can I get my girlfriend in here?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ He said, ‘No, the board is not allowing it.’ So I made the call and she came up and she joined him.”

Shastri recalled that after that, Virat scored 169 in the Boxing Day Test. He mentioned how the scenes were similar to what happened yesterday, November 24, 2024, after the player hit a ton. Shastri stated, “And at the end, the same scenes, the flying kiss went out like yesterday. She is a big support for him.”

Yesterday, Virat Kohli had heartfelt words to say about his wife Anushka Sharma after he hit his 81st international century at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Acknowledging her constant support, he said, “Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I am in the room, what goes on in the head, when you don’t play as well or you make a few mistakes when you’re getting yourself in.”

Advertisement

Virat expressed that he felt ‘amazing’ about performing for his country and added that his wife being there made it even more ‘special.’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s kids Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli are also currently with them in Australia. The second Test match of the ongoing series is set to start on December 6.

ALSO READ: THIS Shah Rukh Khan performance is one of his ‘most charming’ for Hansal Mehta and his daughter; calls it ‘so free of vanity’