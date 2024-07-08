PIC: Anushka Sharma kickstarts Monday morning on healthy note with Virat Kohli, Vamika and Akaay in London

Anushka Sharma is currently in the United Kingdom with her husband Virat Kohli and their kids, Vamika and Akaay. The family is spending some quality time together after Virat’s return from the T20 World Cup 2024. Anushka has now offered a peek into her morning on July 8, where she kicked off her Monday on a healthy note with a breakfast full of fruits.

A peek into Anushka Sharma’s breakfast with Virat Kohli, Vamika, and Akaay in London

Today, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of her breakfast. The picture showed four cases full of strawberries, blackberries, and cherries. The actress also used a heart sticker in the center to showcase her appreciation for the healthy and tasty fruit.

Have a look at Anushka’s story!

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli returned from Barbados along with the Indian cricket team on July 4. The players were stranded due to a hurricane after their tournament victory on June 29. Post meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the team headed to Mumbai for the celebrations. After the victory parade and the felicitation ceremony, Virat was spotted at the Mumbai airport the same night as he departed for London.

Anushka Sharma’s congratulatory post for Team India after the T20 World Cup win

The entire nation experienced immense happiness on June 29 as India won the World Cup after a long period of time. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send their love and wishes to the team.

Anushka Sharma made a special post on Instagram and also revealed her daughter Vamika’s innocent concern. She stated, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!! 🇮🇳.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was set to star in the movie Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, there is no new update regarding the release of the film.

