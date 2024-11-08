Virat Kohli holds Anushka Sharma close as they pose for happy PIC while enjoying dosa in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest celebrity couples. They are currently in India, where the cricketer recently played the test series against New Zealand. A picture of the couple from a dosa cafe in Mumbai has gone viral on the internet. In the photo, Virat was seen holding his wife close as they posed happily with the team.

On November 7, 2024, the Instagram handle of the dosa cafe posted a group selfie where the team posed alongside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The actress donned a casual look with a white t-shirt, beige pants, black shirt, while her husband rocked a comfortable Look in white shirt and black pants. The duo also wore matching black caps. Virat kept his hands on Anushka’s shoulders as they smiled for the camera.

There was a photo of a white cap that was autographed by Virat, who also gave a shoutout to the cafe. A blurred copy of a bill suggested that the couple relished Masala dosa during their outing. The last slide was a photoshopped version of the selfie, as the cafe team wanted to add the member who wasn’t on the shift in the frame.

The caption of the post read, “Bangalore in Mumbai (red heart emoji).” Have a look!

Many people in the comments section gushed over Virushka and left red heart emojis for them.

Earlier, Virat Kohli celebrated his 36th birthday on November 5. Anushka Sharma made a heartwarming Instagram post on his special day. She shared a picture of the birthday boy holding their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, in his arms.

Their son was strapped in a baby carrier while Virat held their daughter with one arm in a playful pose. Anushka hid her children’s faces with heart emojis. She captioned the post with a red heart and the nazar amulet emoji. The post received a lot of love from their fans. Check it out!

Prior to their India visit, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had been living in London with their kids.

