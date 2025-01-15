WATCH: Ananya Panday working out with sister Rysa and Mrunal Thakur is all the motivation you need at start of new year

It’s just the beginning of the year and Ananya Panday is back to the grind, keeping fitness as her priority. A recent video of the actress working out with her sister Rysa Panday and Mrunal Thakur has surfaced on the internet. It is enough to give you all the motivation you need to begin 2025.

On January 14, 2025, fitness trainer Namrata Purohit took to Instagram and shared a video from her recent Pilates class. Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa Panday were seen exercising on a stepper. The siblings twinned in gray t-shirts. Ananya paired it with black shorts while Rysa donned light gray leggings. The duo smiled as the camera focused on them.

Actress Mrunal Thakur, dressed in black gym wear, and singer Dhvani Bhanushali were also seen working out in the back.

The caption of the post read, “Fun filled class yesterday with @ananyapanday @rysapanday @mrunalthakur @dhvanibhanushali22 these girls have started the year on a good strong note.”

Fans gushed over actresses Ananya Panday and Mrunal Thakur in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Mrunal's smile (heart-eye emoji),” while another wrote, “Ananya is so beautiful.” A user exclaimed, “Ananya my love,” and another said, “My lovely/princess @mrunalthakur.”

A comment read, “All my fav in one place,” and many others showed their appreciation with red hearts and muscles emojis.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. It is set to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025. She also has Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae Season 2 in her lineup.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has movies like Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan.

