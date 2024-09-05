Anushka Sharma REVEALS Virat Kohli also cooks at home; opens up about ‘passing on something valuable’ to Vamika and Akaay

On the morning of September 4, Anushka Sharma fans jumped in joy when they saw her arrive in India. It’s been a while since she spent some time in Mumbai. Hence, the excitement was expected. But later that day, she also interacted with them during an event. As she candidly spoke about her personal life, the actress also opened up about sharing kitchen duties with Virat Kohli to pass on something valuable to their kids.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi debutant revealed that she and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, personally prepare food for their children, Vamika and Akaay. Elaborating on it, she stated that they religiously practice this so they can pass on their mothers’ recipes to the next generation. She recalled having a discussion at home that if they don’t make the food their moms made at home, then they won’t be passing these recipes on to their kids.

Hence, sometimes she cooks and sometimes my husband cooks. Moreover, they try their best to replicate the way their mothers did. “I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children,” The Indian Express quoted Anushka Sharma saying.

Not just this, the boss lady also makes sure to maintain a routine for her kids, barring the fact that they travel frequently as a family. “I am very particular about routine,” Sharma opined adding that they travel a lot as a family, and their kids experience many changes in their lives. Hence, creating a routine helps them to have a sense of control. Elaborating further, she expressed that their meal times are fixed, no matter where they are. They eat at the same time and sleep at the same time. “It helps them regulate themselves much better,” she added.

It's been a while since Anushka was seen in India after the birth of her second child, son Akaay. She last made an appearance in the country when her husband was playing the IPL, earlier this year. Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an unreleased movie titled Chakda 'Xpress.

