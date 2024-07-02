Anushka Sharma reacts after influencer recalls story from her early days of dating now-husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular and loved celebrity couples. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2017. Ever since then, their love story has been nothing short of 'couple goals'. Interestingly, before getting married, the two dated for a significant period yet never confirmed their relationship it publicly.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer recently recalled a cute anecdote when he interviewed Anushka during her early days of dating Virat. Reacting to it, the actress has an unmissable response.

Social media influencer recalls a cute anecdote from when he interviewed Anushka Sharma

On Monday, popular social media influencer Freddy Birdy shared a series of posts on his Instagram. In a carousel of images, he narrated his experience of interviewing Anushka Sharma years back for a magazine. He shared that he flew from Delhi to Mumbai and visited the actress at her then-penthouse.

Speaking highly of her personality, he described her as “utterly gorgeous and completely unpretentious." He further called her “beautiful” and “funny, normal, and utterly relaxed and talkative in the nicest way.”

The influencer then shared how following his driver’s request, he went on to ask the actress if she was dating Virat Kohli. However, in response to this, the actress’ “best acting skills came to the force, and she pretended to know nothing about the question asked.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Social media influencer recalls Anushka Sharma getting Virat Kohli's call

While the influencer let go of the question, it was just a couple of minutes later that the actress’ phone rang, and he could hear Virat “flirting in the nicest way and making dinner plans with her.” However, upon his return when the driver asked him about the actress’ response, he decided to keep it a secret and refused to tell him the truth.

In one of his posts, he gushed over the couple, stating how the two have a “most lovely marriage and two children”. He also highlighted in the post how the duo has managed to create a personal happy space for themselves away from the media spotlight.

Anushka Sharma reacts to the post

Reacting to the post, Anushka Sharma dropped a heartfelt comment expressing, “Freddy…,” followed by hearts and hug emojis.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a daughter Vamika in 2021 and earlier this year, in February they announced the arrival of their second child, a son whom they named Akaay.