AR Rahman admits to having doubts initially about composing music for Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan; here's why

The theatrical release of Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, is just around the corner. The film has had fans excited since its announcement, and with the recent trailer launch, the excitement has only soared. It's not just the subject that makes the film worth looking out for, but also its music, which has been receiving a lot of appreciation from music enthusiasts. However, AR Rahman, who composed the music for the film, shared his initial apprehensions about working on the project in a recent interview.

AR Rahman had reservations about working on Maidaan

In an interview with Connect FM Canada Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman said, “When I first saw Maidaan, it didn’t have the CGI. My question was why am I doing this film? I have done a sports film already so what am I going to do new in it. Then when I saw it again, I thought there was a lot we could do, like bring the humanity, the romance out, the powerful female character out.”

He further explained that it's all about your mindset and how you approach things. Your perspective matters a lot, much like in life. Now that the song is completed, he praised the meticulous work of director Amit Sharma, who pays attention to every detail, whether it's a frame or a sound. Sharma has dedicated four years of his life to this film.

Advertisement

About Maidaan

The storyline revolves around Syed Abdul Rahim's character played by Ajay Devgn. It's the tale of his relentless efforts to elevate Indian football onto the global platform by assembling and mentoring a team, comprising talented youngsters from the slums.

The movie slated to release on April 10 is going to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has 'no similarities' with Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India, says director Amit Sharma