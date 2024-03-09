Arbaaz Khan reveals Salman Khan is paid more than 'his market price' for home productions; here's why

In a recent interview, Salman Khan's brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, disclosed an interesting detail about their working relationship with the superstar. Despite Salman's status as one of the highest-paid actors in India, they admitted to paying him slightly more than his market price for his appearances in their productions. Arbaaz emphasized that despite their familial ties, they uphold a high level of professionalism when working with Salman on set.

Arbaaz Khan says they don't take Salman Khan for granted

In a chat with Timeout With Ankit, Arbaaz Khan. said, "Salman should not feel ghar ki murgi daal barabar. On set, he gets the respect of a superstar.” He added that they are really careful about not taking Salman Khan for granted, so he doesn’t end up feeling like he is being taken advantage of. “He should not feel that ‘because I am your brother, you call me before time, you make me do more work’. So, we have to be more careful."

The Freaky Ali actor said they treat him with the same professionalism as others on set, recognizing his stature in the industry. He emphasized that on set, the Tiger 3 actor is not his brother but a fellow professional, deserving of equal respect. While he can take a few liberties with the Ready actor, that does not mean that he can ignore his demands.

Arbaaz further revealed that when it comes to compensation, they ensure Salman is paid according to his current market value, sometimes even surpassing it. This practice not only acknowledges his worth but also elevates his value for future projects. Whether it's for films or commercials, they consistently match his market rate and often exceed it. He cited the example of Dabangg, where they paid Bhaijaan more than his market price, setting a new benchmark for his subsequent films. This trend continued with Dabangg 2.

He further stressed that Salman deserves fair compensation for his significant contributions. This isn't a personal expense but a recognition of his superstar status and the financial stakes involved. This acknowledgment not only respects Salman's worth but also aids in increasing his market value.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will be next seen in The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Tiger Vs Pathaan, one of the most exciting upcoming YRF projects featuring him alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is also on the cards.

He is also expected to feature in Sohail Khan's ambitious project Sher Khan, which was first announced in 2012.

