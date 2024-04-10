Arjun Rampal opens up on struggles he faced after he quit modeling to do films; 'Had no source of income'

Arjun Rampal started off as a model before trying his luck in films. The actor decided to stop modeling one day and signed his debut film. But, unfortunately, the film’s release got pushed and he was left struggling for money. In a recent interview, the Ra.One actor opened up about his financial struggles and why he quit modeling and how did that affect his life.

Arjun Rampal’s financial struggle

Talking to Pop Diaries, Arjun Rampal was asked about handling and dealing with dark times. The actor replied that when the good times come people want to forget that as they are scared of manifesting that time again and he called it a ‘defense mechanism’ for a celebrity till they reach a point of security. He described his own struggle as a ‘nightmare’.

Talking about the difficulties he faced early in his acting career, Arjun revealed that he was a very successful model when Ashok Mehta came to him with his film Moksha. In the film, he was paired opposite Manisha Koirala who was at the peak of her career at that time. When the rushes of the scenes shot in Chambal Valley came in and Arjun saw himself, he admitted hating himself as he thought he was stiff in front of the camera. This was because of his training as a model. Hence he decided that he would not model anymore.

Unfortunately, the film took 6 years to be made and during that time he had no source of income. The actor further added, “I was living in Seven Bungalows at that time, I had a wonderful landlord, a sardarji. He’d come on the first of every month, and he’d look me and I’d look at him. He’d say, ‘Nahi hai?’ And I’d shake my head. He’d say, ‘Koi nahi, tu de dega’. He was the sweetest man; you need those kinds of breaks in your life.” Arjun said that he signed another film after this and that even though he’d moved houses, he invited the kind landlord to his premiere after paying him back.

After he moved houses as he could no longer afford to live at the sardarji’s house, the actor said that he had two dogs and they would eat non-veg and the actor would eat veg.

Arjun Rampal’s work front

He was last seen in the action film Crakk which also starred Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

