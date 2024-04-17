Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Arjun Rampal and others extend warm wishes

Today, April 17, marks the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. This pious festival is celebrated by Hindus with immense devotion. In Ayodhya, Ram Mandir, the Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony also took place on this occasion. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended their wishes to fans on the occasion of Ram Navami, and some also shared visuals from the Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony.

Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of Ram Lalla idol and wrote, “Ram Navami (folded hands emoji).”

Arjun Rampal also tweeted a picture from the ceremony and said, “Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram (Hail Lord Ram, Hail Lord Ram). Woke up in the wee hours in the morning in New York City. To beautiful images from Ayodhya. Wishing everyone a very happy and special Ram Navami 2024. May Lord Rama bless you and your loved ones. Jai Shree Ram.”

Anupam Kher also extended his wish on Ram Navami and shared Ram Lalla's idol's photo. He captioned it, "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Ram Navami. May Lord Ram bless you all. (folded hands and heart-shaped eye emojis)" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn dropped a picture of Lord Ram's bow and arrow to wish everyone on Ram Navami. Have a look:

On January 22, the entire nation witnessed a historical moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. The auspicious ceremony lasted only 84 seconds, but it is deeply significant as it emphasizes brevity on a spiritually important occasion, according to India Today. The grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony began with the anticipation of around 7,000 dignitaries who gathered to witness a moment etched in the spiritual mantle of Ayodhya.

The historical moment was witnessed by a bunch of Indian celebrities from Bollywood, South, Sports, and others. From Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt to Superstar Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Sachin Tendulkar; the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol was attended by several esteemed celebrities.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif; stars who graced ceremony