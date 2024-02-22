Article 370, Crakk & TBMAUJ sell nearly 2.50 Lakh tickets on Cinema Lovers Day in Advance Bookings

In a first of its kind, the top multiplexes of India came together to celebrate the Cinema Lovers Day by showcasing all the feature films as a flat pricing of Rs 99 on Friday, February 2023. The move is proving to be a masterstroke as Cinema Lovers Day has grabbed solid response from cine-goers all across the country.

The biggest beneficiary of this is the Yami Gautam led Article 370. The Aditya Dhar production has recorded very good advance booking in top 3 national chains. Article 370 has sold almost 1.25 Lakh tickets in PVRInox & Cinepolis for the opening day alone, and the film has got a big push in pre-sales due to cheaper ticket prices. The trailer of Article 370 had done the trick of creating curiosity around the subject and the added incentive has just motivated the audience even more to consume the film on big screen. What could have been a 3 crore start is now looking to be in the north of Rs 4 crore if advance booking trend is anything to go by, setting itself up for a wide sampling in audience.

The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has also benefited from this as the rom com has scored better advance for the 3rd Friday than what it did for opening day. The Dinesh Vijan produced film has sold almost 60,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains and is set to record good numbers on day 15, setting itself up to score well in third weekend too.

The Vidyut Jammwal led Crakk is looking at advance booking of 55,000 tickets in the National Chains, which without the offers might have struggled to hit 20,000 mark given the genre. Its a mass film riding on action, and such films usually rely on walk in audience on the day of release. Crakk too can take a reasonable start at the box office in the vicinity of Rs 3.50 crore if the single screens gets the usual walks of a mass film riding on action.

All in all, the 3 films have sold nearly 2,40,000 tickets in the national chains, with MovieMax collectively raking in another 10,000 tickets for the aforementioned feature films. The overall sale is around 2.5L in these 4 multiplexes and the full day tally for Friday all across the country could hit the 10 Lakh mark, making the event a big success. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.