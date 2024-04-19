Crakk OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi starrer action thriller

After their successful venture with Commando 3, Vidyut Jammwal and director Aditya Datt yet again collaborated for Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa. The film which also starred Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson in key roles made its theatrical debut earlier this year. Now, nearly a couple of months after its cinematic release, Crakk is poised for its digital premiere.

The action-packed film unraveled the story of Siddharth Dixit aka Sidhu’s (Vidyut Jammwal) passion for life-threatening stunts and extreme sports. Just in case you missed the chance to watch the film in theaters, here’s the chance for you to enjoy it in the comfort of your home. Read on to learn more details about the film’s OTT release.

OTT release details of Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi starrer Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa

Today, on April 19, a while back, Vidyut Jammwal delighted his fans and followers with the eagerly-awaited announcement of the digital release of Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa. The actor made a collaborative post with the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar to invite his fans and followers for the 'secret event'.

He addressed ‘Jammwalions’ for the ‘secret event’ taking place at the streaming platform that will present not just the ‘action’ but ‘extreme sports action’. According to him, in the world of Crakk, be it cycling or skating, racing with a bomb strapped to one’s arm, or racing away from hungry dogs, one has to push their limits because losing a game could cost one’s life.

Igniting excitement amongst his fans, the actor revealed that the film will be available for streaming from April 26 on Disney+ Hostar. “India ki pehli extreme sports action film ke liye ab Disney+ Hotstar ka maidan khul gaya hai. Dekho Crakk ka deadly action, April 26 se. #CrakkonHotstar,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction

Several fans expressed their excitement over the film's digital release in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Really movie is awesome,” another fan remarked, “Weekend Schedule Fixed,” and a third fan gushed over the actor expressing, “You're looking so beautiful Sir Absolutely stunning... Can't wait”

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was released earlier in theatres on February 23. Written and directed by Aditya Datt, the film is backed by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed.

