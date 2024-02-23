Crakk Box Office Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal film surpasses expectations; Netts Rs 4.50 crores on Cinema Lovers Day

Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi and directed by Aditya Datt opened to a higher than expected day 1 at the box office in India as it netted around Rs 4.25 - 4.75 crores. With the way advances were going, it didn't seem like the extreme-action drama would open to this number but it pleasantly managed to do so. While the collections of Crakk are still lower than what they should be, thanks to a heavy price tag, they are decent considering it only has Vidyut Jammwal as face value.

Crakk Opened To Collections Of Around Rs 4.50 Crores On Day 1 At The Box Office

Crakk was able to utilise the Cinema Lovers Day, well. With regular ticket prices capped at Rs 99, the Vidyut Jammwal actioner brought close to 5 lakh individuals to theatres. If the collections of the film grow on Saturday and Sunday, it will pack a reasonable weekend cume. It is difficult to grow much since the ticket rates will be coming back to normal and a good chunk of prospective weekend going audiences have already watched the film on the first day courtesy the lucrative offer.

Crakk Is Up Against A Stiff Box Office Rival, Article 370

Crakk's reports are so-so and while that is generally ok for a film that has action and scale on offer, it must not be ignored that it is up against a film that has built a strong momentum for itself, Article 370. Crakk will have to gross atleast around Rs 70 crores worldwide to justify its cost and it will be interesting to see how it fares in the days to come.

The Nett India Collections Of Crakk In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crores Total Rs 4.50 crores nett on day 1 in India

About Crakk

Siddharth, lovingly called Siddhu (Vidyut Jammwal), has had humble beginnings. He does extreme stunts in the city of Mumbai in exchange of some cash. His parents are not too approving of it and want him to rather do a reasonable job due to how they lost their other son. Siddhu, against the will of his parents, decides to contest in an extreme sporting event outside India that can even take his life.

Crakk In Theatres

Crakk is now playing at a theatre near you. The tickets for the film can be booked online from online ticketing platforms or can be purchased from the box office outside the theatres.

