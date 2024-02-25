Box Office: Article 370 shows solid results in opening weekend; Crakk burns out over the 3-day period

Article 370 has shown a fantastic trend in its opening weekend as the Yami Gautam-led film has collected Rs 22.50 crore over its 3-day period. The political thriller opened at Rs 5.50 crore on Friday and jumped by 35 percent to Rs 7.50 crore on Saturday. The film consolidated the first two-day trend with another spike of 25 percent on Sunday as estimates indicate collections in the range of Rs 9.25 to 9.75 crore.

Yami Gautam led Article 370 Emerges a HIT

The first day business of Article 370 was boosted by Cinema Lovers Day wherein the tickets were priced at Rs 99 all across the multiplex chains. The real value of Article 370 minute the offer is a jump from Rs 3 crore to Rs 9.50 crore over the 3-day period, which is 215 percent growth. The film is commanding a positive talk in the audience and should hold well on the weekdays and spring in a total that can fetch it a super hit verdict in the long run.

Article 370 is made on a controlled budget and the weekend trend has more or less sealed the HIT tag for this Yami Gautam film. If the Monday figure comes anywhere close to the opening day biz, the film could do blockbuster numbers in the long run and no verdict can be ruled out at this point of time as there is genuine appreciation among the cine-goers.

Article 370 Day Wise Box Office Collections:

Friday: Rs 5.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 7.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 9.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 22.50 crore

Crakk shows a dismissal trend in opening weekend

The second release of the week, Crakk, led by Vidyut Jammwal has seen a dismissal trend at the domestic box office. The actioner opened at Rs 4.00 crore on Friday benefitting from tickets capped at Rs 99. The film dipped to Rs 2 crore on the second day and couldn’t redeem itself on the make-or-break Sunday too as estimates indicate third-day business in the range of Rs 2.15 to 2.45 crore.

The word of mouth is just not there as the film is not able to trend despite a sampling in larger than usual audience base on the opening day. The three-day total of Crakk stands at Rs 8.35 crore and the film will be looking to finish under the Rs 15 crore mark in India. The budget is also on the higher side due to action being visualized on a big scale.

Crakk Day Wise Box Office Collections

Friday: Rs 4.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 2.35 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 8.35 crore

The old releases, Fighter, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continued to get footfalls in weekend 5 and weekend 3 respectively. While Fighter has entered the Rs 200 crore club on Day 31, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has topped collections of Rs 71.25 crore. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

