Crakk Box Office Week 1: Vidyut Jammwal led actioner fails to crack Rs 10 crores nett in 1st 7 days in India

Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi and directed by Aditya Datt had a disastrous first week at the box office as it netted just Rs 9.50 crores. What's interesting here is that more people watched Crakk on the first day than they did in the next 6 days. With a box office number of under Rs 10 crores after week 1, the big-budget extreme-sports actioner has ended up being a massive loss-making proposition for its investors.

Crakk Has A Dismal Week 1 At The Box Office

Crakk is that kind of a film that heavily relies on non-theatrical revenues to recover its costs. Vidyut Jammwal films have generally been lucky to strike good non-theatrical deals and Crakk is no exception. However, this time around, his film also required substantial box office returns to breakeven, which it clearly has not been unable to. With a global lifetime gross of around Rs 15-16 crores, the producers will only get back around Rs 6 crores as share. That should only be enough to cover the print and publicity costs.

While Crakk Seals A Disastrous Fate, Article 370 Is A Hit

Crakk released alongside Article 370 and that film has emerged as the first clean-hit of 2024. It netted Rs 35 crores in its first week and may go on to nett over Rs 70 crores in the full run. It targets a global lifetime of around Rs 100 crores, that is six times that of its release-rival Crakk.

The Nett India Collections Of Crakk In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 1.75 crores 3 Rs 1.75 crores 4 Rs 60 lakhs 5 Rs 55 lakhs 6 Rs 45 lakhs 7 Rs 40 lakhs Total Rs 9.50 crores nett in 1 week in India

Watch the Crakk Trailer

About Crakk

Siddharth, lovingly called Siddhu (Vidyut Jammwal), has had humble beginnings. He does extreme stunts in the city of Mumbai in exchange of some cash. His parents are not too approving of it and want him to rather do a reasonable job due to how they lost their other son. Siddhu, against the will of his parents, decides to contest in an extreme sporting event outside India that can even take his life.

Crakk In Theatres

Crakk is now playing at a theatre near you. The tickets for the film can be booked online from online ticketing platforms or can be purchased from the box office outside the theatres.

