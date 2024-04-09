WATCH: Arjun Rampal showers love on girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday; says ‘You complete me’

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been dating his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for years now. Back in 2019, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a boy named Arik. Last year, they were also blessed with another boy. On the birthday of his long-time lady love, the actor took to social media and shared a warm wish for her. Read on!

Arjun Rampal wishes longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her birthday

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades turned 37 on April 8. On her big day, the actor decided to make his ladylove feel special by showering love on her online. Taking to Instagram, the Raajneeti actor dropped a video that was a collage of all the wonderful memories they shared over the years. The adorable clip also featured their two sons.

Sharing the video, the actor penned a sweet note for her that read, “Happy birthday beautiful, time to make more. Beautiful memories you complete me. YingYing YangYang. Love love. #happybirthdaygabriella.”

Take a look:

Back in 2022, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades came together for the first time and opened up about their relationship in an interview with Pinkvilla. Talking about how they met, the Rock On!! actor said that she was his huge fan. He added, “She used to watch all my movies, she used to stalk me all the time and I was like, ‘Who’s this very interesting person?’”

He further added it all just happened out of the blue. “Through common friends, we met and we were discussing food, both of us were foodies and that was like the deal maker. It was a conversation about food. So, she told me that I cook a really good leg of lamb. So, I said, ‘Sure why don’t you come and cook?’” Interrupting him, Gabriella said that he wanted her to prove her cooking skills which is why he wanted her to cook in his house. But she eventually succeeded in impressing him and his family with her skills.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal calls Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om turning point in career: 'I was very uncomfortable doing that'