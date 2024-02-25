Crakk Box Office Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer nosedives on Saturday; Netts dismal Rs 3.15 crores

Crakk starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi and directed by Aditya Datt nosedived at the box office on day 2 as it collected around Rs 3-3.30 crores nett on day 2. The 2 day total of the film stands at Rs 7.15 crores and the weekend total will be in the vicinity of Rs 11 crores. What's concerning is while Crakk's numbers have dropped from Friday, Article 370's collections have risen and this means that the extreme-sports actioner has not found the kind of acceptance that it was looking for.

Crakk Drops By 25 Percent At The Box Office To Nett Rs 3.15 Crores On Day 2

Crakk had to ideally be looking at a growth of anywhere in the 25 percent mark the very least to put up a decent show but it has instead dropped by 25 percent from the first day. In terms of footfalls, the drop is even bigger as the ticket rates for day 1 were subsidised on account of Cinema Lovers Day. With the way things are going, reaching even a Rs 25 crore nett lifetime total is a tall ask. Most Vidyut Jammwal led films do business in the tune of Rs 20 crores but the difference here is that Crakk is a much more expensive film that requires healthy collections from theatres to breakeven.

Despite Solid Non-Theatrical Recoveries, Crakk Will Emerge As A Losing Venture For Producers

Crakk is that kind of film that is greenlighted based on the non-theatrical gains. Around 75 percent of the film's budget is covered by satellite rights, digital rights and music rights. A Rs 70 crore gross worldwide would have been enough to breakeven but here, with the way things are going, it will be lucky to manage to cross Rs 30 crores gross worldwide. Yes it is a little early on in the day to say but the makers are staring at losses from the high octane action drama led by Vidyut Jammwal.

The Nett India Collections Of Crakk In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4 crores 2 Rs 3.15 crores Total Rs 7.15 crores nett in 2 days in India

About Crakk

Siddharth, lovingly called Siddhu (Vidyut Jammwal), has had humble beginnings. He does extreme stunts in the city of Mumbai in exchange of some cash. His parents are not too approving of it and want him to rather do a reasonable job due to how they lost their other son. Siddhu, against the will of his parents, decides to contest in an extreme sporting event outside India that can even take his life.

