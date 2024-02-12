Arshad Warsi registers marriage with wife Maria after 25 years; shares 'scariest' Valentine’s Day memory

Renowned Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been happily married to Maria Goretti for 25 years now. The couple tied the nuptial knot on Feb 14, 1999, which coincides with Valentine’s Day. The duo, who’ve been married for almost 25 years now, have a special gift for each other on Valentine’s. Check out!

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti register wedding on silver jubilee

The celebrity couple, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretii, will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Despite being married for such a long time, the couple never got their marriage registered. Nonetheless, making it special this time, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor and his wife registered their marriage in court on January 23.

While speaking to The Times Of India, Arshad shared that it never came to their mind, and they never thought it was important. However, they realized its importance while dealing with property matters and even after one’s demise. “We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that’s all that matters,” he said.

Arshad Warsi shares his 'scariest' memory of Valentine's Day

In the same interview, the actor went on to recall his scariest memory associated with Valentine’s Day. Breaking into laughter, he shares, “I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional, though.”

He further continues by sharing, “Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn’t during Lent, and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was Feb 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day that I got married (laughs).”

Arshad Warsi on the idea of happy marriage

Arshad and Maria who are going to mark their silver jubilee this year also talked about his views on a happy married life. The actor says, ‘not ‘happy married life’, it’s been a successful ‘married life’ laughs.’ Calling his wedded years ‘insanely crazy’, the actor shared that he and his wife are extremely different from each other and that’s what brings all the magic.

Maria Goretti on their court marriage

On the other hand, the Golmaal actor’s proud wife Maria also talked about their court marriage. She shared that they had it because they wanted to do it for some time now. The couple got married under the Special Marriage Act. She went on to share that their kids couldn’t attend it, and they couldn’t take them to the court because only witnesses were allowed. Sitting on ‘those big chairs’, she recalled laughing a lot with her husband. “Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that?” she shares with laughter.

Arshad Warsi on current day relationship scenario

Drawing a contrast of the previous times with the current times, the Dhamaal actor also expressed his belief that young couples don’t make enough efforts to make their relationship work. According to him, people have become much more impatient and if it doesn’t work out, they move to another one. However, he believes in the ‘matters of heart’ and ‘being practical doesn’t work’.

He also shared how his father also taught him that if one is not happy in a relationship, they can move to another one, but there will be no guarantee that it will also make you happy. He opines that one needs to be accepting of each other to make things work.

