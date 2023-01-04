Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi are dating? Here's why netizens believe so

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Every time he steps out in the city or shares a post on Instagram, his pictures go viral on the Internet. Recently, Aryan was seen celebrating New Year in Dubai with his friends. Even his sister Suhana Khan was seen enjoying the New Year bash with Karan Johar and other close friends. Interestingly, the Internet has stumbled upon the pictures of Nora Fatehi and Aryan which make them believe that the duo is dating. Are Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan dating?

Nora, who recently made India proud with her solid performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, is currently in Dubai. The diva welcomed the New Year with her friends while enjoying fireworks at Burj Khalifa. However, Nora and Aryan's dating rumours started doing the rounds after their pictures with a fan were shared on social media. In the pictures, the duo was seen posing with a fan individually. The pictures raised eyebrows after everyone noticed that the pictures were taken at the same venue. Nora looked stunning in her stylish outfit while Aryan looked handsome in black. A user took to Reddit and shared a collage featuring them. Along with the picture, the user wrote, "Saw a post earlier saying that Nora seems to all of a sudden be super close with kjo and his friends...she was also recently spotted hanging out with Aryan at dinner and was also at the New Year’s party that he hosted in Dubai." Have a look:

A few people were convinced that Nora and Aryan are seeing each other while some said that 'partying together doesn't mean they are dating'. The comment read, " Bro, getting pictures clicked together doesn’t mean they are a thing. Grow up!!!" The relationship rumours gained momentum as Nora was recently seen enjoying dinner with Karan Johar and Suhana. She even took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with both of them. It was probably the first time that Nora and Suhana were clicked together.

Aryan Khan's work front Aryan is all set to make his debut as a director. He recently completed writing the script. He took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans. Sharing a picture of the script and a clapboard, Aryan wrote, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action." Reportedly, he has co-written the script with Bilal Siddiqi. His project will be backed by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Nora Fatehi's work front Nora recently made starry appearances in the songs, Manike from Thank God and Jedha Nasha from An Action Hero. Both the songs are massive hits. Nora never fails to spread her charm and her songs are proof.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat is all about class and elegance