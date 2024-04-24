Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima reveals Sridevi, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performed at her Sangeet ceremony; credits THIS person for it

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry. The Internet personality and renowned jewelry designer recently sat for an interview and reminisced about her wedding day with businessman husband Bharat Sahni.

In the interview, Riddhima recalled how Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan performed on her Sangeet ceremony and for this she credited one special person.

Riddhima Kapoor recalls her wedding day with Bharat Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni had a recent interview with Galatta India. During the interaction, the couple shared their favorite moment from the wedding and it was the sangeet ceremony.

Recalling the ceremony, Riddhima said that Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan performed on that day and credited her late father Rishi Kapoor for it.

She said, "Sridevi ji performed, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh performed, everyone performed actually but they did it because of dad, because of his goodwill and his love. They did it on their own and it was fun. Everyone had a blast. All the stars who performed they did it dil se, it was like ghar ki baat, like family."

Riddhima Kapoor is a huge fan of Salman Khan

During the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, it was revealed that Riddhima was Salman Khan's fan and even had his poster in her cupboard. As they discussed, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned having Sanjay Dutt's poster in his cupboard. To this, Archana Puran Singh delightedly told the Animal actor, "And then you did Sanju."

On the other hand, Kapil asked her if it was true that Bhaijaan was a bartender at her wedding. She nodded and said yes. Sharing the details of the incident, Neetu Kapoor elaborated that the Tiger 3 actor came and told her that he would become the bartender, to which she agreed.

For the unversed, Riddhima tied the knot with Bharat Sahni in 2006 after four years of being together. They met while studying in London. The couple welcomed their daughter Samara Sahni in 2011.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

