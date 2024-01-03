Aryan Khan poses for PICS with fans; Disha Patani and Tania Shroff steal spotlight at New Year's party

The arrival of the New Year is a global celebration marked by people joyously ushering in the fresh start with enthusiasm. Bollywood celebrities are no exception to this festive spirit. As 2024 dawned, stars reveled in the celebrations, some amidst the snowy landscapes of Switzerland, others amid the pyramids of Egypt, some with their families, and some indulging in lively parties with friends.

One such vibrant celebration was attended by Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, Disha Patani, and Ahan Shetty's ex-girlfriend, Tania Shroff, among many other notable personalities.

Aryan Khan, Disha Patani, and Tania Shroff rang in 2024 with a festive party

Aryan Khan made quite an impression at the party, looking effortlessly dashing. He donned a black shirt from his clothing brand D'YAVOL X, paired with a stylish blue denim jacket and trousers. A video circulating on social media captured Aryan bending down on his knees to take pictures with fans, ensuring that everyone could be part of the frame. Other pictures capture the star kid posing alongside Orhan Awatramani and Raghav Juyal. Take a look at the memorable moments from the celebration:

Ahan Shetty's ex-girlfriend, Tania Shroff, and Disha Patani added glamour to the party, looking absolutely stunning. Disha rocked a ravishing hot pink ensemble, exuding elegance. Meanwhile, Tania donned a stylish black bralette paired with shorts, topped off with a translucent dress, showcasing a chic and bold fashion statement. The two divas posed alongside Orry, creating captivating moments as they celebrated through the evening. Take a look at the dazzling snapshots from the gathering:

In his professional endeavors, Aryan is poised to embark on his directorial journey with the Netflix web series Stardom. Bobby Deol confirmed being a part of the upcoming series on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 8.

Shifting the focus to Disha, she is involved in exciting projects on the horizon. Her upcoming ventures include Yodha, where she will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, with a scheduled release on March 15, 2024. Fans are eagerly anticipating witnessing Disha and Sidharth performing action sequences. Additionally, the actress is part of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Turning to Tania, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the realms of fashion influencing and modeling. Her father, Jaidev Shroff, is recognized as an industrialist.

