Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Ajay Devgn and Tabu's romantic thriller

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have reunited for Neeraj Pandey's directorial venture, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film was released on Friday, August 2, 2024. Audiences flocked to the theatres to watch Ajay and Tabu-starrer and here's what they are saying about the film.

Ajay and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been receiving mixed reviews on X (formerly Twitter). While some fans are loving their chemistry, a section of the audience is not impressed by the storyline.

One X user tweeted, "What a Movie! @ajaydevgn Sir you are a gem."

An X user, who watched Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, felt that the film is "outdated".

"#AuronMeinKahanDumTha interval..Slow-paced but still holds your attention so far!" an X user tweeted on the platform.

An X user wrote, "Good movie some portions works for me. Songs are absolutely heart touching Minus point is predictible story but overall filled with deep emotions."

An X user loved Ajay and Tabu's chemistry, however, felt that the plot was outdated. The user mentioned that the film has "bad direction and stretched screenplay."

An X user, who isn't fond of love stories but still watched Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, reviewed the film, saying it has a "non-linear" storyline. The user called its plot "predictable" and added that the film, however, has, "likeable characters".

"Love stories are not my comfort zone but still I went for Neeraj Pandey. This non-linear story felt like Ridley Scott's 'The Last duel' Desi version. It's a predictable slow-burn drama but a mature story with likeable characters. Music was really good," the tweet reads.

"Simple (& slow) love story movie h, agar aap true love me believe rkhte ho to ye movie aapko thik lagegi. Aur agar aap GEN-Z wali soch rkhte ho to ye movie aapke liye nhi h," a tweet reads.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in crucial roles. Shantanu and Saiee are playing the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu respectively.

The story revolves around a couple, Krishna and Vasudha, whose love story spans 23 years from 2000 to 2023.

Have you watched the film yet?