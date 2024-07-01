Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer to now release on July 26; will clash with Deadpool & Wolverine

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was originally set to release in theaters this Friday, July 5, 2024. The trailer has already been unveiled, along with a few songs from the soundtrack. However, according to recent reports, the film has been postponed. Pinkvilla now exclusively brings to you the new release date of the romantic thriller. AMKDT will now hit the silver screen on July 26.

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla that the upcoming movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will now be released on July 26. With this new release date, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is set to clash with the superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead.

AMKDT was earlier going up against debutant Lakshya’s action thriller Kill. Fans will now have to wait a bit more to experience the love story between Ajay and Tabu’s characters, Krishna and Vasudha.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie has been postponed in the greater interest of the trade. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD was released in cinemas on June 27. The film has had a huge opening weekend at the box office and is expected to continue performing well in the upcoming days.

A source told the portal, “If Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha releases this Friday, it'll lead to screen-sharing issues, and both films will be affected. And the exhibitors, too, would have suffered.”

More about Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Joining Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the pairing of Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar brings the younger versions of Krishna and Vasudha to life on screen. Jimmy Shergill will also be seen in a significant role.

Presented by NH Studioz, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a Friday Filmworks production. Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, it is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia.

