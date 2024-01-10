Ayushmann Khurrana to experiment with many genres in 2024: ‘I’m currently locking some interesting films’

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is extremely thrilled about his next slate of films which is expected to be unveiled soon! He reveals he will experiment with a ‘lot of genres’ and consolidate his status as a theatrical hero for the audience. The actor said that his upcoming films will be very diverse and he is currently finalizing some interesting films that people will love watching with their families on the big screen. Ayushmann is known for his diverse, and unconventional roles in films such as Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl etc.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he is locking some interesting films

Ayushmann Khurrana says, “I’m going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres.”

He further adds, “Delivering a shared community watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas.”

Ayushmann Khurrana says he will share his lineup of films in due course of time

Ayushmann has multiple projects in the bag already but he isn’t in the mood to reveal all the details as there is a plan to announce these films individually, and in a grand fashion. He says, “In 2024, I’m going to follow my gut even more. I’m thrilled to share my lineup with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement.” We are sure the lineup will be really interesting, and we can’t wait for the actor to announce the same.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy drama film Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ananya Panday. It was released in theatres on 25th August, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Filmography Analysis: An impeccable 55 percent success ratio makes him a producer's delight